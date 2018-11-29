HARTFORD, S.D. (AP) - Federal and local authorities say they’ve seized dozens of guns and explosive devices from a salvage yard in suburban Sioux Falls.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives led a search of the property Tuesday in Hartford. Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Capt. Jason Gearman says law enforcement was looking for stolen weapons.

The Argus Leader reports ATF agent Kurt Wheeler says 46 guns and 37 explosive devices were confiscated. He says the guns include rifles, shotguns, pistols and revolvers. The explosives include cardboard tubes with flash powder and a wick.

There have been no arrests.

___

Information from: Argus Leader, http://www.argusleader.com





