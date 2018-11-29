Former FBI Director James Comey filed a motion Thursday to quash the subpoena forcing him to testify behind closed doors next week to the House, saying such secret testimony violates Congress’s own rules.

GOP chairmen, who are about to lose power in the new Congress in January, are trying to bring Mr. Comey to Capitol Hill to explain his decisions related to the 2016 election, particularly investigations into Hillary Clinton’s use of her personal email and the probe into Russian activities during the campaign.

Mr. Comey says in the court filings he’d be willing to talk publicly, but said the closed-door session the House has planned is a set-up.

He said he fears lawmakers will emerge to “peddle a distorted, partisan political narrative about the Clinton and Russian invitations through selective leaks.”

“Mr. Comey should not be coerced into participating in an improper and partisan effort to undermine the legitimacy of an institution that he served for the better part of four years,” his lawyers argued in court papers.

Mr. Comey says House rules mandate public hearings as the normal practice.

He’s asked the federal district court in Washington, D.C., to both delay Monday’s testimony and to quash the subpoenas outright.





