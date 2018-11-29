BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - A federal judge has denied a new trial for a man convicted of murdering a woman on Montana’s Crow Indian Reservation.

Attorneys for defendant Dimarzio Swade Sanchez had accused the government of withholding evidence discovered on a cell phone they said could have helped his case.

But U.S. District Judge Susan Watters said in a Monday ruling that prosecutors had disclosed the existence of the phone once they learned about it.

The judge added that a calendar entry on the phone referencing the death of victim Roylynn Rideshorse did not undermine other evidence of Sanchez’s guilt.

Rideshorse died two months after being strangled, doused with gasoline and lit on fire in June 2016.

Sentencing for Sanchez is scheduled for December 21.

Two accomplices previously pleaded guilty in the case.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.