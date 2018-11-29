CENTENNIAL, Colo. (AP) - A confrontation over a love triangle led to a deadly police shooting in south suburban Denver earlier this month.

Arapahoe County officials say they were pursuing 18-year-old Allen Fanning on Nov. 15 after he reportedly pointed a gun at the husband of his 43-year-old girlfriend Christina Padilla. Officers surrounded Fanning’s vehicle in Centennial, but he did not follow commands to get out.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Julie Brooks tells The Denver Post officers broke the car window, Allen reached for a gun and deputies shot him. The gun was loaded.

The incident began when 43-year-old Shawn Tyree Glover saw his wife’s car at a motel and slashed a tire. Later, Glover said he saw his wife and Allen at a tire shop, which is where Glover said Allen pointed the gun at him.

Glover faces criminal mischief and domestic violence charges.

___

Information from: The Denver Post, http://www.denverpost.com





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.