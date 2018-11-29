BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - A man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend on the Northern Cheyenne Indian Reservation in Montana has been arrested in North Dakota.

The Billings Gazette reports 35-year-old Randy Lee Littlebird was booked into the Burleigh County Detention Center in Bismarck on Wednesday. He has been charged in federal court in Billings with second-degree murder.

Bureau of Indian Affairs police went to a home in Birney on Feb. 4 and found the woman dead with a bloody nose and a rope on the floor nearby. Investigators say Littlebird told them he went to bed after arguing with the woman and awoke to find her unresponsive on the floor with the rope around her neck.

The woman died of strangulation and blunt-force trauma.

Online jail records don’t indicate if Littlebird has an attorney.

Information from: The Billings Gazette, http://www.billingsgazette.com





