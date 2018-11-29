HAMILTON, Ohio (AP) - A man accused of shooting into a home and injuring a 22-month-old girl and a 9-year-old girl has been charged with felonious assault.

Twenty-three-year-old Noah Jones was arraigned Wednesday in Hamilton Municipal Court on two counts of felonious assault and a count of discharging a firearm into a habitation. His bond was set at $500,000.

Court records don’t list an attorney for Jones.

The Hamilton-Middletown Journal-News reports that Jones is accused of firing shots that hit the toddler in the jaw and the 9-year-old in the leg Nov. 21. A hospital employee said the toddler was hospitalized, but has been released.

Police haven’t commented on any motive. They have said the children weren’t the targets of the shooting.





