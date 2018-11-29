WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - A man who authorities say had been drinking heavily for a week with his wife has pleaded guilty in the death of one of his twin sons.

Authorities say 34-year-old Kyle Kempton smothered his 2-month-old son after rolling over onto him while they were in bed in August.

The Sedgwick County District Attorney’s office says Kempton pleaded guilty Wednesday to involuntary manslaughter and to four misdemeanor counts of child endangerment.

The twins’ mother, 39-year-old Christy Rollings, pleaded guilty to the same charges in October. She was sentenced to probation for manslaughter and two years in jail for the misdemeanors.

Officers had removed the twins from the parents two days before boy was found dead at the Scotsman Inn, but a family member returned the children to them the next day.





