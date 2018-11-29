CNN released Thursday political commentator Marc Lamont Hill, a day after he made incendiary comments in a United Nations speech in which he condoned the use of force by Palestinians against Israel.

“Marc Lamont Hill is no longer under contract with CNN,” said a CNN spokesperson.

Mr. Hill, a Temple University professor and liberal analyst who was dropped by Fox in 2010, told a U.N. panel that Palestinians should be able to use force against Israel, citing the example of the slave revolts.

“We must recognize the right of an occupied people to defend itself,” Mr. Hill said. “We must prioritize peace, but we must not romanticize or fetishize it. We must advocate and promote non-violence at every opportunity, but we cannot endorse a narrow politics of respectability that shames Palestinians for resisting, for refusing to do nothing in the face of state violence and ethnic cleansing.”

He concluded that “justice requires … a free Palestine from the river to the sea,” a mantra associated with the U.S.-designated terrorist group Hamas that refers to Israel’s elimination.

Mr. Hill, whose remarks were widely denounced by Jewish groups, including the Anti-Defamation League, denied Thursday calling for Israel’s destruction and insisted he was not anti-Semitic.

“I support Palestinian freedom. I support Palestinian self-determination,” Mr. Hill tweeted shortly before CNN made its announcement.

“I am deeply critical of Israeli policy and practice. I do not support anti-Semitism, killing Jewish people or any of the other things attributed to my speech,” he said.

Earlier, ADL senior vice president Sharon Nazarian told the Jewish Journal, “Those calling for ‘from the river to the sea’ are calling for an end to the State of Israel.”

Mr. Hill had previously come under fire for praising and appearing in photos with Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan, although he said last month that he disagreed with him on “LGBT/Jewish issues.”

My reference to “river to the sea” was not a call to destroy anything or anyone. It was a call for justice, both in Israel and in the West Bank/Gaza. The speech very clearly and specifically said those things. No amount of debate will change what I actually said or what I meant. — Marc Lamont Hill (@marclamonthill) November 29, 2018

I support Palestinian freedom. I support Palestinian self-determination. I am deeply critical of Israeli policy and practice.



I do not support anti-Semitism, killing Jewish people, or any of the other things attributed to my speech. I have spent my life fighting these things. — Marc Lamont Hill (@marclamonthill) November 29, 2018





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.