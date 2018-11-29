FREEHOLD, N.J. (AP) - Authorities have filed charges against the brother of the man whose body was found along with his wife and children after their New Jersey mansion was set on fire.

NJ.com reports court records show Paul Caniero was charged Thursday with four counts of murder in the slayings of his brother, Keith, along with Keith’s wife and their two children.

Paul Caniero has been in custody since authorities accused him of setting fire to his own home. His lawyer has maintained his innocence. Attorney Robert Honecker did not immediately return a call seeking comment on the newest charges.

The Nov. 20 fire at Paul Caniero’s home took place hours before flames were discovered at the Colts Neck mansion where Keith Caneiro and his family lived.

The Monmouth County prosecutor plans to announce more details on Thursday morning.

