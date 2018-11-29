ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - New Mexico prosecutors have obtained documents from the Archdiocese of Santa Fe regarding the service records of two former priests.

Agents with the state Attorney General’s Office served a search warrant to get the information.

The Archdiocese in a statement identified the former priests as Marvin Archuleta and Sabine Griego. The two are among those on the archdiocese’s list of clergy members who have been credibly accused of sexually abusing children.

Prosecutors earlier this year said they wanted church officials to allow them to review personnel records for any material that might be related to past or present allegations of abuse.

In May, Griego was named in a civil lawsuit by seven people who say they are victims of sexual abuse. Court records did not list an attorney for him.

Archuleta’s whereabouts is unknown.





