ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) - A North Carolina police officer is accused of assaulting a woman in a domestic dispute.

The Asheville Citizen-Times reports Buncombe County sheriff’s deputies arrested Asheville police officer Ronnie Adam Dodd on Sunday.

Deputies say the 37-year-old struck a woman on the chin with a plastic coat hanger, pulled her by the hair and shoved her out the door. He’s charged with misdemeanor assault.

Police spokeswoman Christina Hallingse says he wasn’t on duty at the time. He’s been placed on investigative suspension, which is paid.

Buncombe County District Attorney Todd Williams said Tuesday that he’s been notified of Dodd’s arrest, per an agreement with police and the sheriff’s department requiring notification of potential officer misconduct that could affect pending prosecutions.

Dodd has posted bail and can’t contact the woman. It’s unclear whether he has a lawyer.

