WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - Authorities in Florida say a DNA match discovered during a project to clear a backlog of unanalyzed rape kits has led to an arrest in an 18-year-old case.

The Palm Beach Post reports Michael Vantez Hunter was booked into jail Tuesday on charges of kidnapping and sexual battery of a person younger than 17. Hunter is accused of raping a 17-year-old at an area motel in 2000 when he was 31 years old.

West Palm Beach police Sgt. David Lefont says his department had been sending rape kits to the FBI, which limited local departments to 30 tests a year. He says the Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office offered to help, and is working through more than 300 untested kits.

It’s unclear if Hunter has a lawyer.

