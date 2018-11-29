TULSA, Okla. (AP) - Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter is pursuing first-degree murder charges against two people alleged to have been involved in the sale of heroin that led to a fatal overdose.
Court records show several charges, including murder, were filed Thursday in Tulsa County against 24-year-old Toni Heath and 26-year-old Alex Schmitt, both of Broken Arrow. Both remained jailed Thursday on $500,000 bond, and records don’t indicate the name of an attorney assigned to the case.
The charges were filed in connection with the Aug. 28 death of Eric Adams, a Tulsa man who police say was found unconscious by his brother on a bathroom floor with a syringe next to his body.
Prosecutors allege Schmitt and Heath were drug dealers and sold the heroin to Adams.
