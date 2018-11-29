CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) - A plea and sentencing hearing has been scheduled for a man accused of fatally attacking a woman in her Cedar Rapids garage and setting it on fire.

Linn County District Court records say 39-year-old Timothy Evans has pleaded not guilty to charges of first-degree murder and other crimes connected to the April 29 attack on 38-year-old Gina Frederiksen. The records don’t say to which charges Evans will be pleading. The hearing is set for Dec. 7.

Frederiksen was pulled from the burning garage but died at a hospital.

Court records show Evans, who is homeless, had been released from jail just two days before the attack. He was being held on car burglary charges when he was released.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.