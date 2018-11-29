WEST NYACK, N.Y. (AP) - Police have arrested a man in Pennsylvania who they say fatally shot the owner of a car dealership in suburban New York.
Clarkstown police said Wednesday they have arrested 24-year-old Eric Hue Ross Jr. at a home in Quakertown, Pennsylvania.
Authorities say Ross shot 37-year-old Youbens Joseph during a dispute Saturday afternoon at Joseph’s used car business in West Nyack in Rockland County.
Joseph, a father of three, was struck three times and died early Sunday at a hospital.
Police are scheduled to release more information on the shooting Thursday morning.
County court officials said it didn’t appear Ross has a lawyer yet.
