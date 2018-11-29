THOMASVILLE, N.C. (AP) - Police in North Carolina say a man stole a car with three children inside.

The Winston-Salem Journal reports Thomasville police say a woman left her car running in front of her home on Nov. 20 and went back inside. A man jumped into the car and sped off.

According to police, the man realized the children were in the back seat, let them out and drove off.

The car is still missing and the suspect is still at large. Police said the theft was one in a series of vehicle break-ins during November, adding that most of the thefts involved unlocked cars with valuables in plain view. Authorities said some of the car break-ins have involved cars left running or with the keys left inside.

