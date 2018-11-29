LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Police say officers responding to a domestic disturbance in Kentucky exchanged gunfire with a man at the scene killing him.

Louisville Police Chief Steve Conrad told news outlets that officers “encountered deadly force” Wednesday night when they got into a confrontation with the man and “responded to defend themselves.” He said shots were exchanged and the man was killed.

Conrad said Louisville officers are trained to try to de-escalate situations if possible, but he wasn’t sure whether officers had the opportunity to do that in this situation.

Police haven’t identified the man who was shot or the officers involved.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.