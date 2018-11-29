WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) - Authorities are investigating two crashes in Delaware involving school buses, including one on Interstate 95.
Delaware State Police say one crash occurred on northbound I-95 near Interstate 295 on Thursday afternoon. The second crash happened on Harbeson Road in Sussex County.
Police did not release any details about injuries. They’re warning motorists to avoid the areas.
