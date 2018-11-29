DENVER (AP) - An investigation is underway after police shot and killed a man west of Denver, the second officer-involved shooting in the metro area this week.

Lakewood police spokesman John Romero says an officer on patrol encountered a man shooting a gun around the area of Mountair Park on Wednesday night. The officer immediately called for backup and followed the suspect toward a busy street.

The man, whose name has not been released, was shot when he refused commands and opened fire on responding officers.

No officers were injured, and the man died at the scene.





