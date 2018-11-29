LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Police say they are looking for a Twitter user who allegedly made threats to Trinity High School stemming from Jeff Brohm’s decision to turn down the head football coach position at the University of Louisville.

Louisville news outlets report administrators canceled classes on Thursday after the tweets on Wednesday referenced burning down the high school that Brohm graduated from.

Authorities publicly identified the Twitter user on Thursday as “Proud Clarion,” but said they didn’t know who was behind the account and asked the person to come forward.

Some took to Twitter to label the tweets as sarcasm, but St. Matthews Assistant Police Chief Tony Cobaugh said Thursday that in today’s world, police have no choice but to take the tweets seriously.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.