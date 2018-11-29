FRANKFORD, Del. (AP) - Delaware State Police say a man repeatedly broke into a Frankford church and stole or ate the church’s food.

The Daily Times of Salisbury reports 32-year-old Quinton J. Gordon was arrested Tuesday night on charges including burglary. The Frankford United Methodist Church reported a series of burglaries to state police this month. Responding troopers found each time that someone had forced their way into the church and eaten or taken food from inside.

Troopers on Tuesday conducted a traffic stop in which Gordon was arrested. He had an outstanding warrant for his arrest on an unrelated harassment charge. It’s unclear how authorities connected him to the church thefts. It also is unclear if Gordon has a lawyer.

