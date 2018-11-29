WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) - Massachusetts police are looking for a suspect they say fled a traffic stop, led police on a pursuit, crashed, then carjacked another vehicle.

State police say the string of events began at about midnight Thursday when a pickup truck with three occupants fled a traffic stop in Webster.

The truck got onto Interstate 395 where troopers joined the pursuit. Troopers deployed tire deflation devices and the truck went up the ramp to Interstate 290 and crashed.

Police say a male occupant of the truck, armed with a gun, forced the driver of an SUV out and took off east on the westbound side of I-290.

Police ended the pursuit at about 12:30 a.m. when the chase entered Worcester’s Kelley Square.

Police are questioning two women who were in the pickup truck.





