NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - An investigation says an accountant stole almost $1 million from the Tennessee energy co-op that employed him.

The state comptroller’s probe says ex-Volunteer Energy Cooperative accountant Jason Kittle was indicted Monday in Meigs County for a theft count over $250,000.

Investigators found Kittle made 240-plus unauthorized payments worth at least $735,300 to his personal account. It also found Kittle made 200-plus payments topping $229,200 to a personal credit card account and at least 48 payments topping $38,300 to a credit card in a relative’s name.

The co-op’s David Murphy says issues were discovered in December. The investigation says Kittle admitted to personal credit card payments and was fired in January.

The Decatur-based cooperative serves 96,000-plus members across 12 counties. Murphy says the co-op has since adopted more internal controls.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.