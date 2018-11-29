PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) - Public school students and parents are suing Rhode Island’s governor and education officials in federal court, saying the state fails to prepare young people to fully participate in civic life.

The lawsuit, filed Wednesday asks the federal court to confirm the constitutional right of all public school students to a civics education.

The governor’s office didn’t immediately comment Thursday.

State education Commissioner Ken Wagner says he supports efforts to secure more legal protections for student access to a quality education.

Musah Mohammed Sesay, a co-plaintiff and senior in Providence, says he hasn’t been exposed to even the basics of how to participate in democratic institutions.

The Center for Educational Equity at Teachers College at Columbia University and the nonprofit Rhode Island Center for Justice filed the lawsuit.





