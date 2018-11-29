RAINIER, Wash. (AP) - The Rainier School District said it has settled a $1.8 million lawsuit brought by two former teaching aides for less than $100,000.

The Daily News reports the settlement was disclosed Wednesday.

Terrianne MacEllven received $32,500 and Michelle Eastham received $66,000 under the Sept. 13 settlement. As part of that settlement, Eastham agreed to resign in September. MacEllven resigned in 2016.

The lawsuit, filed in November last year, alleged that Superintendent Michael Carter and his wife, former special education director Laurie Kash, prohibited the teaching aides from reporting the alleged abuse of a 6-year-old girl by a 15-year-old boy.

The aides were “mandatory reporters” under the law, obligating them to report suspected child abuse.

In reaching the agreement, the district, Kash and Carter do not admit any guilty or liability.

___

Information from: The Daily News, http://www.tdn.com





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.