OLD TOWN, Maine (AP) - Police have shut down a street in Maine in response to an officer-involved shooting.

Authorities say the shooting happened in Old Town early Thursday.

No officers were injured, and Old Town Police say there is no danger to the public.

Police have shut down Stillwater Avenue, and bus service in the area will be disrupted for several hours.

The Maine Attorney General’s Office is at the scene investigating the shooting. The office investigates all police shootings in the state.

No further information has been released.





