PHOENIX (AP) - Authorities say a suspect is hospitalized in extremely critical condition after being shot by Phoenix police.
It’s unclear what led up to the shooting late Thursday afternoon in west Phoenix south of Thomas Road and 33rd Avenue.
Phoenix police say no officers were injured.
Additional details haven’t been released yet.
Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.