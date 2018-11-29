WAVERLY, Ohio (AP) - The third of four family members charged with killing eight people from another family will be arraigned in the southern Ohio court where her adult sons pleaded not guilty this week.

Forty-eight-year-old Angela Wagner was scheduled for arraignment Thursday afternoon in Pike County on charges including aggravated murder.

Wagner, her husband and sons are charged in the 2016 Rhoden family shootings. An attorney who has represented the Wagners has said they’ll be vindicated.

Twenty-six-year-old Edward “Jake” Wagner and 27-year-old George Wagner IV are being held without bond. Lawyers and authorities involved in their cases are banned from publicly discussing it.

Forty-seven-year-old George “Billy” Wagner III will be arraigned Tuesday.

Authorities have said a possible motive was a custody dispute over Jake Wagner’s daughter with one of the victims.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.