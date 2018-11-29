POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) - Authorities say a 16-year-old boy who was shot by a Bannock County sheriff’s deputy after fleeing from a traffic stop in Chubbuck is expected to survive.

The Idaho State Journal reports authorities have remained tight-lipped in releasing any information surrounding the events on Friday that led to the officer-involved shooting. But that didn’t stop about a dozen people from gathering Monday at Caldwell Park in Pocatello to protest what they believe to be police brutality.

The Journal observed three participants standing in Caldwell park holding signs. Protest organizers say more people showed up later and the final crowd was three times larger than expected.

Bannock County Sheriff Lorin Nielsen says he considers the small size of protest to be indicative of how much the community supports local law enforcement.

Authorities have not released the boy’s identity.

