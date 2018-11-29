Sen. Tim Scott, South Carolina Republican, said Thursday that he will oppose confirming Thomas Farr to the federal bench, dooming the contentious nomination.

According to The State newspaper in South Carolina, Mr. Scott said in a brief statement that the deciding factor in his mind was a 1991 Justice Department memo that detailed Mr. Farr’s involvement in “ballot security” activities.

Liberals have accused him of vote suppression on behalf of then-Sen. Jesse Helms, North Carolina Republican, in 1984 and 1990 campaigns.

Mr. Scott is the Senate’s only black Republican.

With all 49 Democrats opposed to the nomination and Sen. Jeff Flake, Arizona Republican, already opposed to all Trump judge picks on other grounds, the Farr nomination now cannot get enough votes for confirmation.





