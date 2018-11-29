EAST WINDSOR, Conn. (AP) - A Connecticut town official charged with punching a 70-year-old man has applied for a court program that could lead to dismissal of the charges.

The Journal Inquirer reports that East Windsor Deputy Selectman Steve Dearborn applied for accelerated rehabilitation on Tuesday.

The 65-year-old Dearborn is charged with misdemeanor assault on an elderly person and breach of peace in connection with the altercation with Gerald Wilcox in June.

Police say Dearborn and Wilcox have a yearslong dispute about the zoning rules for their neighboring businesses. Wilcox, a Vietnam veteran, told police he was in the street taking pictures of Dearborn’s property when Dearborn struck him.

Dearborn has pleaded not guilty and refused to comment about the case.

A court hearing on his application is scheduled for Jan. 9.





