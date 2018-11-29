DURHAM, N.C. (AP) - A North Carolina light-rail transit project is using a consultant who pleaded guilty in September to a fraud charge linked to his work as chief executive of an Arizona mass transit system.

The Herald-Sun of Durham reports the Durham-Orange Light Rail Transit project is using Stephen Banta, who pleaded guilty after Arizona’s Office of the Auditor General released a report saying he claimed that $32,000 in personal travel, meal and alcohol costs for him and his wife were expenses related to his work.

Banta, the former chief executive of metro Phoenix’s mass transit system, was sentenced to two years of probation and fined $5,000.

John Tallmadge, interim light-rail project manager for GoTriangle, said the agency knew about Banta’s charges. Tallmadge called it a “non-issue” and dismissed it as “gossip.”

