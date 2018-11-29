LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - A federal judge has denied a request to move the trial of two former Arkansas juvenile detention officers charged with conspiring to assault at least four juvenile inmates.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that Judge Billy Roy Wilson on Tuesday turned down the request by attorneys for Will Ray and Thomas Farris to move the Dec. 11 trial from Little Rock to Batesville, where the alleged assaults took place.

Wilson wrote that with less than three weeks before the trial he was unable to find an available courtroom.

Ray and Farris have both pleaded not guilty to charges of conspiring to assault the juveniles at the White River Juvenile Detention Center in Batesville.

They’re accused of pepper spraying, choking, shoving and grabbing the teens when none were posing a threat.

Information from: Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, http://www.arkansasonline.com





