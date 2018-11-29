SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - Officers can be heard on police body camera video yelling, “He’s got a gun!” and “He’s pointing!” just moments before fatally shooting a Utah man. But as of Wednesday, police say no weapon was found at the scene or on the victim.

Five officers fired their weapons on Nov. 9, killing 30-year-old Cody Paris Belgard.

The Salt Lake City Police Department released body camera video Wednesday from four of the five officers.

The fifth officer, whom the Belgard family claims was standing closest to Belgard, did not have body camera video. The department is investigating why that officer did not have video.

Capt. Lance VanDongen says officers first encountered Belgard in a parking lot. He and his girlfriend were in "a vehicle that had fled from officers in a previous incident the week before."





