LIBBY, Mont. (AP) - A 24-year-old Washington state man has pleaded not guilty to attempted deliberate homicide in a stabbing in northwestern Montana earlier this month.

Michael Anthony Borchardt-Robertson of Yakima is charged with stabbing Doug Crum of Libby at least 10 times on Nov. 11, collapsing both of his lungs.

The Western News reports Borchardt-Robertson entered his plea Monday in Libby.

Crum, who is in his 70s, was stabbed while he was on a walk on a wooded trail near Libby. He used bear spray on his attacker, walked back to his car, told a passerby what happened and drove home. His wife drove him to the hospital.

Dolly Crum says her husband is walking again and has gone as far as a mile.

___

Information from: The Western News, http://www.thewesternnews.com





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.