WILBER, Neb. (AP) - A woman accused of helping kill and dismember a Lincoln woman has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and unlawful disposal of human remains.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that the pleas for 24-year-old Bailey Boswell were entered Thursday in Saline County Court.

Prosecutors say Boswell and 52-year-old Aubrey Trail strangled Sydney Loofe, and Boswell helped Trail cut up Loofe’s body and stuff the remains into trash bags. The remains were found Dec. 4 in Clay County, weeks after Loofe was reported missing.

Both Boswell and Trail face the death penalty if convicted.

Information from: Lincoln Journal Star, http://www.journalstar.com





