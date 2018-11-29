PETOSKEY, Mich. (AP) - A woman is awaiting sentencing after entering a plea in a crash that killed a 9-year-old who was walking his bike with his mother along a road in Michigan’s northern Lower Peninsula.

Thirty-seven-year-old Holley Hibbler of Petoskey pleaded no contest Wednesday in an agreement with prosecutors to one count of reckless driving causing death. A no contest plea isn’t an admission of guilt but is treated as such for sentencing. The charge is punishable by up to 15 years in prison.

The crash happened the morning of Aug. 8 in Emmet County’s Springvale Township. Authorities say Hibbler hit Sharon Myers and her son Samuel as they walked their bikes. The boy was taken to a hospital, where he died, and his mother was injured. Hibbler wasn’t injured in the crash.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.