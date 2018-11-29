CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) - A California woman who pleaded guilty to a drug conspiracy charge has been sentenced in Iowa to three years in a federal prison.

Prosecutors say 36-year-old Janeth Pineda, of Chula Vista, California, was sentenced Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids. She’d pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit money laundering.

She admitted in her plea agreement that she opened bank accounts in Iowa from summer 2013 through August 2014 so her husband’s drug customers could deposit payments to him. Prosecutors say her husband, Michael Pineda, headed an operation that took methamphetamine from California to Iowa.

Prosecutors say Michael Pineda is awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and money laundering.





