TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (AP) - A woman convicted of orchestrating her husband’s killing in Alabama has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

News outlets report 38-year-old Erica Fox was sentenced Wednesday morning by a Colbert County Circuit Court judge. She was found guilty of capital murder last month in the shooting of Jason Fox. He was discovered dead inside his home in 2016.

Prosecutors say Fox conspired with her boyfriend, Ronnie Credille, to kill her husband and collect on a $300,000 life insurance policy.

Prosecutors were not seeking the death penalty, as Assistant County District Attorney Angela Hulsey says the sentencing was basically a procedural matter since life without parole was the only sentence.

Credille pleaded guilty to capital murder last year and received the same sentence.





