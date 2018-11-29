NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) - A New York woman has been sentenced to 2 ½ years in prison for stealing more than $1 million from the Connecticut car dealership where she worked and using the money for vacations, home renovations and a $50,000 vehicle.

Federal prosecutors say 50-year-old Vanessa Vence-Small, of New Windsor, New York, was also sentenced Wednesday to three years of probation and ordered to pay full restitution.

Authorities say from 2014 until June 2017 while she was worked as controller of Continental BMW of Darien, Vence-Small made 65 unauthorized electronic fund transfers from the dealership’s bank account to her personal American Express account and used business checks to pay personal bills.

She used the money for first-class air travel to Australia, Hawaii, and Jamaica; payments to home contractors; and a Ford Mustang.





