CASPER, Wyo. (AP) - A Wyoming second-grade teacher who was arrested at school has pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor charges that allege he backed into his ex-wife with a pickup truck and previously kicked her, breaking her ribs.

Kellan Holbrook of Casper entered his pleas Tuesday.

Prosecutors allege the 33-year-old backed into the woman during a child exchange at a Casper restaurant on Aug. 10.

Holbrook’s ex-wife also reported that he kicked her in September 2016, breaking her ribs. She provided medical records documenting the injuries.

Holbrook’s attorney, Don Fuller, said the charges stemmed from an “ugly divorce” and that the woman jumped in front of the vehicle as Holbrook was leaving. Court records say Holbrook had no recollection of kicking his ex-wife.

Officials at Crest Hill elementary school say Holbrook has been placed on paid administrative leave.





