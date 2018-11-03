LAKE HALLIE, Wis. (AP) - Authorities say two girls and one adult walking near a county road were killed in a hit-and-run crash in western Wisconsin.

WEAU-TV reports that the crash happened at 11:41 a.m. Saturday in Lake Hallie, a village located about 95 miles (153 kilometers) east of Minneapolis. Officials say two girls and one adult were killed and two other children were injured. Lake Hallie Police Sgt. Dan Sokup says one victim was airlifted to a hospital and one victim was taken by ambulance.

Police are searching for a black or dark grey Ford-150 pickup from 2004 or 2006 with heavy front-end damage and missing both side-view mirrors.

Lake Hallie police are leading the investigation.

Information from: WEAU-TV, http://www.weau.com





