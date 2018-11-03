CHICAGO (AP) - Five people are dead after a violent 12 hours in Chicago that left 4 others wounded, including a teen in critical condition who was shot in the head.

The Chicago Tribune reports a 72-year-old man found beaten to death in his home on the city’s West Side was among the victims Friday.

On the South Side, a 33-year-old man was fatally shot after a fight broke out inside a residence.

And on the city’s northwest side, a woman was killed by a man who turned a gun on himself.

Police say that there were 107 fewer homicides and more than 500 fewer shooting victims in the first 10 months of the year compared to the same period last year.

But the decrease comes after two particularly violent years.

