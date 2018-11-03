BEIJING (AP) - The Dominican Republic has opened its embassy in Beijing, months after cutting ties with Taiwan amid a Chinese diplomatic offensive that aims to politically isolate the island it claims as its own territory.

Speaking at a ceremony Saturday, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi says the Caribbean island nation’s decision to switch diplomatic relations to Beijing “serves the fundamental interests of the Dominican people and completely conforms to the trend of the times.”

Also present was Dominican President Danilo Medina, who met with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday.

Both the Dominican Republic and El Salvador broke diplomatic ties with Taiwan earlier this year as Beijing steps-up up diplomatic and economic pressure on Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen, who has refused to endorse its stand that Taiwan is a part of China.





