IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (AP) - Idaho State Police say a man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in eastern Idaho.

Idaho State Police tell KIFI-TV that a male driver fled on foot after a traffic stop in Idaho Falls at about 11:45 p.m. Friday.

Authorities say the foot pursuit ended with a physical altercation, and a trooper fired one shot from his duty weapon.

Law enforcement officers provided first aid. The man was transported to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

The man’s name hasn’t been released.

The Eastern Idaho Critical Incident Task Force is investigating.

___

Information from: KIFI-TV, http://www.localnews8.com/





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.