CANTERBURY, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire State Police are investigating an Interstate 93 crash in Canterbury that killed two female occupants of a vehicle that went off the roadway and hit a tree
The crash was reported about 3:20 p.m. Friday.
The investigation found that a southbound vehicle went down an embankment and hit a tree.
The victims died on impact.
The names of the victims are being withheld pending notification of their relatives.
The investigation into the cause of the crash is continuing.
