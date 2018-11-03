CANTERBURY, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire State Police are investigating an Interstate 93 crash in Canterbury that killed two female occupants of a vehicle that went off the roadway and hit a tree

The crash was reported about 3:20 p.m. Friday.

The investigation found that a southbound vehicle went down an embankment and hit a tree.

The victims died on impact.

The names of the victims are being withheld pending notification of their relatives.

The investigation into the cause of the crash is continuing.





