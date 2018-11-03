PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (AP) - Two prison inmates charged in separate knife attacks at an Ohio prison that left a guard severely wounded and four prisoners injured have entered not guilty pleas.

Authorities say the four prisoners couldn’t defend themselves during a June 2017 attack because they were handcuffed to a table.

The injured guard, Matthew Matthias, received 32 stab wounds and numerous internal injuries in an attack this past February. He was hospitalized for weeks and hasn’t yet returned to work.

The Chillicothe Gazette reports prisoners Casey Pigge (pij) and Greg Reinke appeared via video monitor Thursday for a court hearing in Scioto County.

The attacks were at the Southern Ohio Correctional Facility in Lucasville. Both inmates are now housed in the state supermax prison in Youngstown.

___

Information from: Chillicothe Gazette, http://www.chillicothegazette.com





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.