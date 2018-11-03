PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) - Providence Police have shut down a city bar after shots were fired inside.
Police say someone shot into the ceiling of the Art Bar on Chestnut Street at about 2 a.m. on Saturday.
The city’s Board of Licenses held an emergency meeting Saturday morning and decided to keep the bar closed until a full hearing can be held on Monday.
Nobody was hurt in the shooting and no arrests had been made Saturday.
