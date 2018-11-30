KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) - Kansas City, Kansas, police are investigating a drive-by shooting that injured a 3-year-old boy.
Police Chief Terry Zeigler says the boy was riding in a car Thursday night when shots were fired at the car from a passing vehicle.
Ziegler says the boy was hit in the arm and is in stable condition.
Police did not release a description of the suspect vehicle.
