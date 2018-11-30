CASPER, Wyo. (AP) - The lawyer for a second-grade teacher arrested at a Wyoming elementary school this week says police broke an agreement to allow his client to turn himself in and risked traumatizing students.

Casper police on Monday arrested Kellan Holbrook, who has been charged him with four misdemeanors, including two counts of domestic battery. Holbrook has pleaded not guilty.

Holbrook’s attorney, Don Fuller, tells the Casper Star-Tribune that he had asked police last month to contact him regarding charges or warrants.

Instead, Fuller says police attempted to embarrass his client and could have traumatized children at the school.

Police Chief Keith McPheeters said he wasn’t aware of any agreement between the department and Fuller regarding Holbrook’s arrest.

McPheeters says police tried multiple times without success to arrest Holbrook at his house.

